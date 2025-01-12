ÖSV lady crashed in the icefall at 109 km/h

It was also a good thing that the army athlete was wearing an airbag and it opened before she hit the net. "I landed on my back first and the airbag was like a cushion for me. It wasn't a hard impact," said Mäggy, describing her impressions. "I felt exactly how it deployed. There's a gas cartridge in there and you can smell it the moment it deploys." The local heroine was able to return home to Lech uninjured, but without any points. The first downhill training in Cortina (It) awaits on Thursday.