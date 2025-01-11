Online city emperor
The mayoral candidates in a social media check
Today, the people of Linz decide who will take over the office of mayor in the future. In the run-up to the election, the seven candidates have been campaigning intensively - including on social media. Whether on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok: Likes, comments and reach are the currency of political communication.
We took a close look at the social media presences to find out who was able to impress in the digital election campaign.
First of all: only the candidates' official pages, not their private accounts, were used for the Facebook analysis. Dietmar Prammer's social media presence with a total of over 3,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram definitely scores points, as Krone social media lady Anna Jaschek confirms: "Good ideas, such as the countdown to the election, have been implemented well, especially on Instagram. Even if Prammer often seems a little too serious, he gets his ideas across well and comes across as likeable."
"He appeals to the younger target group"
The 20-year-old believes that Martin Hajart is particularly appealing to young people. "Funny videos, well-executed, very regular posts - I think that goes down well with the younger target group. On TikTok, 'Meister Proper' relies on the cheap kebab fad - his last video there had more than 30,000 views."
"You can tell at first glance what she stands for"
Jaschek finds Eva Schobesberger's social media presence, who has more followers on Facebook and Instagram than the first two, a little more difficult: "It's very positive that you can see at first glance what she stands for and what she stands up for. But all in all, in my opinion, Schobesberger takes the whole thing far too seriously. She rarely joins in with trends on Tiktok either, her videos are often dry, reminiscent of a lesson."
"Shows herself to be likeable"
Michael Raml, who has by far the most followers on Facebook, tends to share serious political content and rarely posts funny videos and photos. "Although he does show a likeable side in a leisure folder," says Jaschek. Lorenz Potocnik's Facebook presence is pure election campaigning, and his humor may not be everyone's cup of tea. He tries more than any other candidate to present himself to voters via the platform.
The 20-year-old sees parallels between Georg Redlhammer and Eva Schobesberger: "Lots of information, not much personal." On Gerlinde Grünn's presence, she says: "Ms. Grünn doesn't really post regularly and, unfortunately, hardly any videos."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
