A motoring evening dedicated to the champions

On the sidelines of the award ceremony, which was hosted by TV commentator Andreas Gröbl ("It's like a class reunion here"), the local heroes were also impressed by the atmosphere. "Last year, the event was held during the week in Vienna. I had to go to school the next day," said two-time junior national motorcycle trial champion Simon Hofer from Bramberg, who was delighted with the home event. BMW works driver Philipp Eng also dropped by as a well-wisher before flying off to the USA for the start of the season and grinned: "When I was still karting, when I was 10 or so, the gala used to be in Salzburg. It's cool that it's here again."