Ski World Cup ticker:
The ski circus is stopping off in St. Anton. The women's Super-G is on the program today, we will be reporting live from 11.15 am - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
The intermediate standings:
Cornelia Hütter and Sofia Goggia, this season's winners, are virtually starting from pole position in the Ski World Cup Super-G. With a view to the home World Championships, Ariane Rädler in third place in Beaver Creek and Mirjam Puchner in ninth place in St. Moritz could consolidate their possible World Championships ticket or Stephanie Venier, Christina Ager, Ricarda Haaser or Nina Ortlieb could put themselves in position. One race each in Cortina and Garmisch will follow.
Gut-Behrami and Goggia ahead
Austria's women went podium-less in the downhill on Saturday, and even two years ago no one from the host nation was on the podium in the two super-Gs on the Arlberg. The winners were Lara Gut-Behrami from Switzerland and Federica Brignone from Italy. The latter won the downhill on the "Karl Schranz" course on Saturday and once again showed how much she has the piste and conditions under control. She has finished fifth in both Super-Gs so far this season. Gut-Behrami leads the discipline ranking ahead of Hütter with two second places ex aequo with Goggia.
After seventh place in the downhill, Hütter hoped that more intensive work would be done on the piste and that the sugary snow would be removed. Then there could be conditions that are more to her liking again. After tenth place on Saturday, Rädler promised to "go all out again" and Puchner (18th) to make amends. "Get frustration out and attack again. It's a new day, a new race and starting from scratch again."
Venier wants to do the basics
Austria's super-G team is completed by Venier, Ager, Haaser, Magdalena Egger and Ortlieb, Nadine Fest and Lena Wechner, who are still waiting for points this winter. Venier, the best Austrian in the downhill on Saturday in fifth place, has a 13th and a 19th place so far. "I worked well over Christmas and New Year. In the downhill you have the training, in the super-G you just have to get the first run right. I'm trying to take a similar approach and do my basics."
Ortlieb also knows that in the current phase, every strong result can bring you a step closer to a World Championship ticket in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. "The downhill gives me confidence at the start, I think it will also be a challenging race. With a good technical run, something is also possible in the super-G," said the downhill eighth. In mid-December in Beaver Creek, the racer from Vorarlberg, who had returned from injury, did not see the finish line in Beaver Creek, and in St. Moritz she only came 33rd.
