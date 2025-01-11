Gut-Behrami and Goggia ahead

Austria's women went podium-less in the downhill on Saturday, and even two years ago no one from the host nation was on the podium in the two super-Gs on the Arlberg. The winners were Lara Gut-Behrami from Switzerland and Federica Brignone from Italy. The latter won the downhill on the "Karl Schranz" course on Saturday and once again showed how much she has the piste and conditions under control. She has finished fifth in both Super-Gs so far this season. Gut-Behrami leads the discipline ranking ahead of Hütter with two second places ex aequo with Goggia.