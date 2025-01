Crooks hid 60,300 cigarettes in a minibus

"We are only carrying eight cartons of cigarettes." - This statement by a 24-year-old Bulgarian and his passenger soon turned out to be a huge lie. Customs officers took a closer look at the minibus during an inspection on the highway near Bruck an der Leitha. And found no less than 301 cartons of cigarettes hidden in boxes. The 60,300 cigarettes have a retail price of around 17,000 euros in this country.