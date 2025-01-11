A good start to the new literary year 2025!

Wolf Haas: "Wobbly Contact"



Wolf Haas has achieved a real masterpiece with his new novel. In "Wackelkontakt", the painter M. C. Escher only makes a brief appearance in the form of a puzzle. But it is no coincidence that the main protagonist bears the same surname as a homage to the famous artist, who blurred the boundaries between reality and fantasy by playing with perspectives, logic and infinity. In Haas, Franz Escher is waiting for the electrician because of a loose connection while reading a book about a mafia hitman who has escaped. He is in prison waiting to be released into the witness protection program. At the same time, he reads a book - about Franz Escher, who is waiting for the electrician. This is just the beginning of two intertwined books that slowly come together to form a whole - and send the reader's perspective and logic on a rollercoaster ride that is as entertaining as it is profound.



