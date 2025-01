Where a young winemaker presses fine wines without alcohol

My wines are vinified in exactly the same way as classic wines. The difference in the production process is that an additional step is added in which the alcohol is gently removed using vacuum distillation. However, the specific aroma is retained in any case. And without any compromises in taste and enjoyment," says Benita Sophie Lobner from Mannersdorf an der March, reassuring all those amateur oenologists who can indulge in the noble tropics sip by sip and glass by glass. And without any unpleasant consequences!