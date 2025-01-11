Agency sounds the alarm: outlook now “negative”

Political instability as a fire accelerator

Fitch also referred to the failed coalition negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS and the ongoing talks between the FPÖ and ÖVP. "The protracted process of forming a government and the political fragmentation are making it difficult to implement significant budget cuts and are hampering efforts to stimulate the weakening economy," the credit rating watchdogs wrote in their rating report.