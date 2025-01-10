Price-breaker SUV
Dacia Bigster will be even cheaper than expected!
The Dacia Bigster celebrates its Austrian premiere at the Vienna Drive car show (January 16-19). With a length of almost 4.60 meters, the Romanian Renault subsidiary's largest SUV to date is moving up into the mid-size class. The price remains even lower than expected.
The price list for the big brother of the Duster compact crossover starts at 23,990 euros in Austria - impressive for a CUV in the C-segment. For this, you get the cheapest "Essential" variant with a 140 hp 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol engine with 48-volt mild hybrid technology and a manual six-speed gearbox. This engine, called TCe 140, has not yet been found in any other Dacia.
Even new in the entire Renault Group range is the more powerful full hybrid called Hybrid 155, which is the only automatic version. It is available from 27,990 euros, which is also a competitive price.
The only all-wheel drive version is the TCe 130 4x4, which has the 131 hp 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine with 48-volt mild hybrid system known from the Duster under its hood. It is only available for the two top trim levels.
The Bigster is available in three equipment variants: Expression and two top versions with different but complementary elements, at the same prices: Extreme for outdoor enthusiasts with panoramic sunroof, modular roof rails, washable TEP MicroCloud, rubber mats and YouClip 3 in 1 as standard and Journey for customers who value comfort and style, with electric tailgate, more exclusive ambience and electrically adjustable driver's seat.
Cool, affordable, suitable for families
The design of the front end picks up on the line of the almost 30 centimeters shorter sales hit Duster. In both models, the hood slopes down slightly towards the narrow radiator grille. The ends of each grille feature a "Y", which merges with a horizontal line to form the daytime running lights.
The Dacia logo is placed confidently in the center. Below this is an air intake mouth with a rectangular honeycomb structure, which is held at the bottom by a kind of underbody protection. A rustic SUV look, but one size larger in the Bigster than in the Duster.
Rough design
The fact that the new model is prepared for a rough environment is also shown by the planked edges of the wheel arches and the similarly clad sill, which combines with a solid-looking protection towards the rear. The material for this consists of up to 20 percent recycled polypropylene. It remains untreated and unpainted, creating an off-road feel. The graphics of the rear lights echo the "Y" logic.
Family car with high leisure value
A look inside confirms the impression of spaciousness, comfort and room for all occupants. Thanks to the 2.70 meter distance between the axles, the lounge for the rear seat passengers is a wellness oasis of head and legroom. A "family car" with high recreational value.
The front passengers also enjoy the new Dacia freedom, sitting on washable MicroCloud upholstery and, thanks to rubber floor mats at the front and rear as well as in the trunk, can quickly remove any unavoidable dirt.
The necessary information for the driver is provided by a 10.1-inch central monitor and an equally large display behind the steering wheel. Long gone are the pioneering days of Dacia, when owners had to do without most of the blessings of modern electronics. Those who order the all-wheel drive vehicle can use five driving modes for off-road excursions. Examples include special settings for driving on snow, mud and sand or for turning into difficult terrain, where the power is distributed to the axles depending on the traction.
Available to order now, from dealers in spring.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
