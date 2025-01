Schallenberg helps out for the second time

Before the official part of the ceremony, the red-white-red head of state reviewed the latest developments in domestic policy and spoke of the "turbulent days" that lie behind the Second Republic. He then thanked Nehammer and relieved him of his office. Van der Bellen then entrusted "the long-serving member of the government" with the continuation of official business in the "provisional federal government".

After taking the oath of office and obtaining the necessary signatures, Schallenberg's second term at the head of government began. He had already served as Federal Chancellor for a good two months in 2021 - namely between the withdrawal of Sebastian Kurz and the installation of Nehammer, whose predecessor and successor he is in one.