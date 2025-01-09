10 teenagers in hospital after fire in school kitchen

It was 12.48 pm when the fire alarm went off. It automatically sounded the alarm when the heat in the kitchen became too great and the smoke too thick. An everyday alarm for the Linz professional fire department - but on the way to HBLA Landwiedstraße, they were told that there really was a fire! "We immediately equipped breathing apparatus," says incident commander Johannes Metzger. The Red Cross was also alerted and deployed a larger team, as there were around 500 students and dozens of teachers in the school.