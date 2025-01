Gold price rises to highest level in 4 weeks

The minutes of the Fed's latest interest rate meeting failed to weigh on the gold price. The transcript of the December interest rate decision published the previous evening showed even greater caution on the part of the US monetary authorities with regard to a further interest rate cut. The prospect of higher yields on government bonds, for example, generally curbs demand for gold, which does not yield interest. With the current rise, the price of gold is moving further towards its record high, which was reached at the end of October at 2790 dollars.