Lindsey Vonn is back: “You need balls here!”

Perfect set-up not yet found

Lindsey Vonn was tenth at her reunion with the slope called Karl Schranz. And she wasn't completely happy with her training performance in St. Anton: "Solid, but by no means my best skiing." The soft and very slippery conditions caused her a lot of trouble, as did the new ski boots and the search for the right setup. Lindsey smiled with a shrug. Just racing driver worries.