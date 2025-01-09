Vorteilswelt
Comeback on the Arlberg

Lindsey Vonn is back: “You need balls here!”

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 15:44

Lindsey Vonn, winner of 43 World Cup downhill races, is celebrating her comeback on the Karl Schranz course in St. Anton - and hasn't forgotten what's needed here: "You need balls here!"

0 Kommentare

The return of the downhill queen - and it's as if time has stood still. Lindsey peeled out of the bib, Lindsey laughed with her teammates, signed autographs and gave interviews. "Yes," grinned the American, "I won here. But let's not talk about what year that was."

Lindsey Vonn signed numerous autographs. (Bild: Fraisl Georg)
Lindsey Vonn signed numerous autographs.
(Bild: Fraisl Georg)

Perfect set-up not yet found
Lindsey Vonn was tenth at her reunion with the slope called Karl Schranz. And she wasn't completely happy with her training performance in St. Anton: "Solid, but by no means my best skiing." The soft and very slippery conditions caused her a lot of trouble, as did the new ski boots and the search for the right setup. Lindsey smiled with a shrug. Just racing driver worries.

Lindsey Vonn (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Lindsey Vonn
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"You also have to remember: I've only been training downhill for ten days," the great comebacker pointed out. And, she added, this course hasn't gotten any easier either.

"I still stand by my words from 2007: it takes balls to ski down there. I know where I have to drive. I know what you have to do to win. But ..."

Win? Vonn waved goodbye after the first training session. That was not her topic for the race weekend. Not even after tenth place with mistakes and a near-bode Miller run on an advertising hoarding: "I'm trying to get better step by step. And I will. But it takes patience."

Christmas in the Bahamas
Lindsey Vonn spent Christmas by the sea. In the Bahamas. "I'm trying to find a balance in my two worlds. With family as before - and skiing. As we say in America: I want the cake - and to eat it too."

It's supposed to snow on the Arlberg on Friday, the second training session is wobbly. And PS: Lindsey won the downhill in 2007, was last in St. Anton in 2013 (4th super-G). But pssssst!

Georg Fraisl
Georg Fraisl
Kommentare
