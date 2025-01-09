Sleeping Viennese man attacked with a sword

Confessed with sword at bedside

The victim described to a panel of lay judges what happened to him in his apartment in Vienna-Favoriten on the night of July 23, 2024. After watching television with the accused, with whom he had had irregular sexual contact for several years, drinking a beer and then lying down, he woke up at 3.00 a.m. to a noise: "He was standing by my bed with a sword. I told him to hang it up again."