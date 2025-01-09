More deaths
TBC case in the Bregenzerwald spreads
After several cows on a farm in the Bregenzerwald had to be slaughtered, further culls are now pending.
Following a suspected case of bovine tuberculosis (TB) on a farm in the Bregenzerwald, further culls have now been ordered. This was announced by Vorarlberg's state veterinarian Norbert Greber. It is hoped that the diagnostic slaughter of further animals will shed light on the possible chain of infection. In addition, animals that have been in contact with those on the affected farm are to be examined.
Cattle examined on a German farm
Anomalies were found during a meat inspection at a slaughterhouse in Germany, which is why the farm in Vorarlberg had already been closed since December. All the cattle in the herd were tested. Because there were a large number of positive and questionable results, ten cows were initially killed. According to the report, no major changes were apparent in their organs and the pathogen could be isolated from six of the ten animals. No conclusive findings were available for two animals for the time being.
Further slaughtering
The veterinary authorities and the Federal Ministry have therefore ordered the diagnostic slaughter of further animals. Provincial Councillor Christian Gantner (ÖVP) emphasized that the protection of human and animal health was the top priority. Therefore, a precise clarification of the outbreak and the course of the disease was necessary. The farmer would receive compensation payments to at least compensate for the material damage.
A possible source of infection is the stay on alpine pastures, where farm animals can come into contact with red deer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
