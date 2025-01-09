TBC case in the Bregenzerwald spreads

Cattle examined on a German farm

Anomalies were found during a meat inspection at a slaughterhouse in Germany, which is why the farm in Vorarlberg had already been closed since December. All the cattle in the herd were tested. Because there were a large number of positive and questionable results, ten cows were initially killed. According to the report, no major changes were apparent in their organs and the pathogen could be isolated from six of the ten animals. No conclusive findings were available for two animals for the time being.