Attersee Circle: “Reconstruction plan for Austria”

In addition, Babler (and deputy club leader Philip Kucher?) will be briefed by Upper Austria chairman Alois Stöger on how the search for a successor to Michael Lindner is going. We already know in advance: apparently not in the way that many imagine. Even the logical candidate, Eva-Maria Holzleitner from Wels, has no desire, or rather time, to take over the party in Upper Austria. She is the deputy chairwoman of the party and the number one in the SPÖ women's group - and therefore more than busy. But taking on the provincial party on the side is simply no longer an option.