Can Trump rename the Gulf of Mexico?

The renaming of international waters has already triggered diplomatic conflicts in the past. In 2020, for example, the name "Persian Gulf" remained official after intense debate between Iran and the Arab states, even though Arab countries are permitted to use "Arabian Gulf" in their internal communications. Similar renaming could cause similar tensions in the case of the Gulf of Mexico. Trump is aware of the potential resistance. Nevertheless, he seems determined to make another statement with this symbolic change. However, it remains to be seen whether the "Gulf of America" will ever become a reality.