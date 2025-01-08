Hundreds of French people celebrate Le Pen’s death

Macron with a terse reaction

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau reacted with horror to the celebrations. "Nothing, absolutely nothing justifies dancing on a corpse," the conservative politician posted on the short message platform X (see above). President Emmanuel Macron reacted to the death of the 96-year-old Front National founder with a brief statement: "As a historical figure of the extreme right, he played a role in the public life of our country for almost seventy years, which is now subject to the judgment of history." He expressed his condolences to the relatives. Prime Minister François Bayrou called Le Pen a "figure of French political life". "When you fought against him, you knew what a fighter he was."