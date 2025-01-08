Art is created in the eye & heart of the beholder

Elisabteh Plank, project coordinator, gives the following answer to anyone who thinks they don't know anything about art and believes that the art world is an exclusive club for those who are familiar with terms such as "post-impressionist" or "luminism": "Anyone can come in - everyone should dare to come in. When we opened the doors to this gallery five years ago, we had one goal in mind: to break down barriers - not just spatial ones, but also emotional and social ones. We wanted to create a place where art is not elitist or unapproachable, but inviting and inclusive. A place where people can meet, be inspired and grow."