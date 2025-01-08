Vorteilswelt
Gallery Anniversary

Art is created in the eye & heart of the beholder

Nachrichten
08.01.2025 16:30

The "Galerie ZUGänglicheKUNST" at the train station in Pörtschach is celebrating its anniversary and invites you to look back on the gallery's first five years with a retrospective from January 16.

Elisabteh Plank, project coordinator, gives the following answer to anyone who thinks they don't know anything about art and believes that the art world is an exclusive club for those who are familiar with terms such as "post-impressionist" or "luminism": "Anyone can come in - everyone should dare to come in. When we opened the doors to this gallery five years ago, we had one goal in mind: to break down barriers - not just spatial ones, but also emotional and social ones. We wanted to create a place where art is not elitist or unapproachable, but inviting and inclusive. A place where people can meet, be inspired and grow."

Curious and with an open mind in the gallery for everyone
In the former premises of the listed railroad station in Pörtschach, artists have been offered 140 square meters of presentation space since 2019, inviting visitors to linger. "It's often people waiting for the train who want to catch a glimpse of the art world. Time flies by as they interact with the travelers and they hop on the next train," says Plank, delighted with the lively interest shown by the public. 

"Art is not just for the rich and famous, but for all of us. Art is created in the eye of the beholder and in the heart," says Elisabeth Plank.
"Art is not just for the rich and famous, but for all of us. Art is created in the eye of the beholder and in the heart," says Elisabeth Plank.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
The gallery is open all year round - five large solo exhibitions can be admired.
The gallery is open all year round - five large solo exhibitions can be admired.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

Annual schedule promises highlights
To mark the anniversary, a retrospective of the last five years can be admired from January 16. "All 32 artists will once again be represented with a work in the exhibition," reveals Plank with curiosity and an open mind to visit the gallery. If you then take a look at the annual schedule, it promises more than just visual art highlights - there are readings, plays, concerts and workshops on offer. Highlights such as exhibitions by Jörg Pagger, who captivates visitors with his lovely and delicate paintings, or performances by artists from Lebenshilfe Ledenitzen promise a varied annual program alongside the Christmas market and the permanent exhibition "Fascination Honeybee".

In the end, art is not just what others declare to be art, but rather something that makes us smile and think or leaves room for discussion. It is to be hoped that the ZUGänglicheKUNST gallery will continue to be as inclusive as a good cup of tea with its diverse exhibitions and events: for all those who are willing to get involved - and who can say no to a flowery-smelling cup of tea? 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Krall
Christian Krall
