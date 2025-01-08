Acute outpatient clinic on the brink
SPÖ demonstration: “Reform doomed to failure”
On Saturday, there will be a demonstration in Bruck against the closure of the local acute outpatient clinic as early as next week. The regional SPÖ is mobilizing once again in the run-up to the demonstration, attacking the Kages managers and calling for greater parliamentary control. The reform is "doomed to failure".
The situation has been known for some time: There have been many redundancies at the hospital site in Bruck and the population is concerned about care. From 13 January, the acute outpatient accident surgery department is also to be transferred from Bruck to Leoben, while an "order outpatient clinic" will remain in Bruck for minor injuries and check-ups (Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
The mayor of Bruck, Andrea Winkelmeier, is therefore organizing a demonstration on Saturday (start: 10.30 am at the train station). Member of the National Council Jörg Leichtfried and Member of Parliament Stefan Hofer (both SPÖ) are also resolutely against the withdrawal of the acute outpatient clinic. They recall the complete closure of the surgery in Mariazell almost a decade ago and the restrictions at the Mürzzuschlag site. If the acute outpatient clinic in Bruck is now also lost, emergency surgical care in the region will be "absolutely irresponsibly reduced".
Concern among the staff
According to their own statements, both hospitals have recently been receiving frequent emails of concern from the public and hospital staff. Hospital employees express their displeasure at the incompetence of the management. Losses in income of up to 600 euros are also being discussed due to completely different duty rosters at the new workplace in Leoben. According to Medical Director Erich Schaflinger, however, there is a transitional solution without loss of income for the first six months, as he told the "Krone" newspaper a few days ago.
"I am firmly in favor of increased parliamentary scrutiny of the processes," says Hofer. "Any structural reform without the involvement of employees is doomed to failure. There needs to be an honest willingness on the part of employers to take the concerns of the workforce seriously - but so far there has been no sign of this."
On Thursday, the mayor of Bruck and the members of parliament from the district of Bruck-Mürzzuschlag have been invited to a meeting with Karlheinz Kornhäusl, ÖVP State Councillor for Health.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.