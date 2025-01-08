SPÖ demonstration: “Reform doomed to failure”

Concern among the staff

According to their own statements, both hospitals have recently been receiving frequent emails of concern from the public and hospital staff. Hospital employees express their displeasure at the incompetence of the management. Losses in income of up to 600 euros are also being discussed due to completely different duty rosters at the new workplace in Leoben. According to Medical Director Erich Schaflinger, however, there is a transitional solution without loss of income for the first six months, as he told the "Krone" newspaper a few days ago.