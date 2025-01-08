Trial in Feldkirch
Perpetrator convicted by saliva test years later
In summer 2021, a man robbed a betting shop in Götzis. Thanks to a saliva sample, he was convicted years later. The trial followed on Tuesday at Feldkirch Regional Court.
It is June 17, 2021, when the accused visits the "Typico" betting shop in Götzis. Scantily masked with sunglasses and a telescopic baton in his hands, he demands of the employee: "Give me the money, don't press any alarm buttons, I'm in a hurry." While the young woman is still busy packing up the cash, the robber loses his nerve. And so he flees with a haul of just 950 euros. During the subsequent search, the police discover sunglasses and gloves in the immediate vicinity of the pub. A genetic fingerprint is taken and entered into the database.
But the perpetrator remained untraceable - until last year, when the police investigated the wanted man in another case and swabbed his oral cavity. The result: the genetic traces on the found crime paraphernalia were identical to the DNA from the mouth swab.
Innocent lamb with memory gaps
In the jury trial on Tuesday, the 25-year-old defendant maintains his innocence. Much to the astonishment of Judge Lisa-Sophia Huter, who asks the man: "How do you explain the fact that your DNA is on the gloves and glasses?" The defendant has no answer. It was just three years ago, he says succinctly. Shortly afterwards, however, he suddenly remembers wearing the sunglasses on that day - even though he had previously been unable to answer Ms. Rat's question about the weather on that day.
Victim still suffers today
The victim, who was called as a witness, was unable to clearly identify the defendant in the courtroom as the perpetrator, but was certain that he had not wanted to hurt her. In fact, she initially thought the attack was a joke. The psychological consequences for her only became apparent afterwards: "I am still undergoing psychiatric treatment today and need antidepressants and sleeping pills."
After a brief deliberation by the senate, the presiding judge found the defendant guilty of aggravated robbery and violation of the Weapons Act. The non-appealable sentence: three years and eight months in prison. He must also pay the victim 500 euros in partial damages.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
