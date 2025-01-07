Next apartment corroded with nitric acid

Nitric acid dangerous for everyone involved

A short time later, specifically between January 4 and 6, the burglars returned. They sprayed poisonous and corrosive nitric acid into the door lock of an abandoned apartment. After the lock had dissolved, the gang was able to search the premises for gold and cash without a care in the world. There were traces of an attempted break-in in two other apartments. However, the criminals also ran the risk of residents or emergency services being injured by the acid.