Again:
Next apartment corroded with nitric acid
Hardly a day goes by without new break-ins involving toxic and corrosive nitric acid being reported in Vienna. During the holidays, apartments in Landstraße, Favoriten and Leopoldstadt were corroded, and in the past few days a house in Landstraße was hit again.
Now fear is also spreading in Göllnergasse in Erdberg. It must have been at the beginning of January that a previously unknown gang marked all the doors in the stairwell of a building from the 1960s or 1970s with wafer-thin threads of adhesive without anyone noticing. The aim: to observe which apartments are currently empty.
Nitric acid dangerous for everyone involved
A short time later, specifically between January 4 and 6, the burglars returned. They sprayed poisonous and corrosive nitric acid into the door lock of an abandoned apartment. After the lock had dissolved, the gang was able to search the premises for gold and cash without a care in the world. There were traces of an attempted break-in in two other apartments. However, the criminals also ran the risk of residents or emergency services being injured by the acid.
Are Georgians behind the break-ins again?
A scam that has been keeping Vienna - and the third district in particular - on tenterhooks since 2022. There are now 95 apartments that have fallen victim to the burglars. And the series continues.
As reported, apartments in Landstraße, Favoriten and Leopoldstadt were broken into during the holidays. As in 2022 and 2023, Georgians are suspected to be the perpetrators. If you also find adhesive threads on your door or a liquid on your door lock, contact the police immediately!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.