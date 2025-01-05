Stocker: From second-tier man to party leader

In the National Council since 2019

After many years in local politics, Stocker only joined the National Council in 2019. His relationship with party leader Karl Nehammer, who has since stepped down, was already very good back then. Accordingly, he made him General Secretary in 2022. One of the reasons: Stocker knew the party and its structures inside out and was very well connected in the national and sub-organizations. This will probably also be the reason why he is being handed the reins right now. However, Stocker is unlikely to become a permanent solution at the top - rather the coordinator of the search process for the new party leadership.