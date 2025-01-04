Vorteilswelt
Massive mold

Felixdorf’s scouts ask for a good deed for their home

Nachrichten
04.01.2025 11:13

A good deed every day - that's the motto of the Boy Scouts. Now the scouts in Felixdorf are hoping for good deeds from others, as their home is infested with massive mold and urgently needs to be renovated. Unfortunately, there is a lack of money and helping hands. 

0 Kommentare
The entire rear of the house needs to be completely renovated. (Bild: ZVG Privat)
The entire rear of the house needs to be completely renovated.
(Bild: ZVG Privat)
The interior walls of the house are completely riddled with mold. (Bild: ZVG Privat)
The interior walls of the house are completely riddled with mold.
(Bild: ZVG Privat)
In the large interior, the entire wood paneling had to be torn down because of the mold. Ursula Fink looks after the Scouts on a voluntary basis and also helps out herself wherever she can. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
In the large interior, the entire wood paneling had to be torn down because of the mold. Ursula Fink looks after the Scouts on a voluntary basis and also helps out herself wherever she can.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)

The small scout group in Felixdorf, in the district of Wiener Neustadt, is making an urgent call for help. The entire rear side of their small scout house needs to be renovated. "Unfortunately, it turned out that the walls behind the board cladding are moldy, the walls are wet and the plaster needs to be renewed," says Ulrike Fink, the group's long-time volunteer leader. "We need a bit of plaster, paint, a few wooden beams, scaffolding and hard-working hands to knock down the old plaster, help with the plastering and woodwork," she calls for volunteers. Donations are of course also welcome.

The half-timbered building is almost 100 years old

The house is an old timber-framed building dating back to 1932. "There is always wood under the plaster and reeds in between," says the dedicated lady, explaining the problem. Due to the heavy rainfall last year, the wood has become completely saturated with water. How expensive the renovation will be, however, is not yet known. "As a small scout group, we always try to do everything ourselves somehow. But now we can no longer do it on our own," says Fink.

Donations are of course also welcome:

Pfadfindergruppe Felixdorf AT30 4300 0510 2397 0000  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
