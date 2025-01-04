Felixdorf’s scouts ask for a good deed for their home

The small scout group in Felixdorf, in the district of Wiener Neustadt, is making an urgent call for help. The entire rear side of their small scout house needs to be renovated. "Unfortunately, it turned out that the walls behind the board cladding are moldy, the walls are wet and the plaster needs to be renewed," says Ulrike Fink, the group's long-time volunteer leader. "We need a bit of plaster, paint, a few wooden beams, scaffolding and hard-working hands to knock down the old plaster, help with the plastering and woodwork," she calls for volunteers. Donations are of course also welcome.