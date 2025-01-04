No budget: head of town chauffeurs senior citizens himself

Own party colleagues voted against it

What is behind this debacle? As reported, the original budget proposal envisaged expenditure of 48.5 million euros, which was offset by income of only 47.6 million euros - a deficit of around 850,000 euros. Mahr wanted to cover this deficit from reserves, but this earned him harsh criticism. The opposition from the FPÖ and ÖVP accused the SPÖ of "lack of planning" and a lack of reforms in advance. However, the real explosive force lay within its own ranks: Several SPÖ councillors refused to approve the budget - an affront that destroyed the party's absolute majority. In the end, 21 out of 37 councillors voted against the proposal.