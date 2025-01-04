Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Internal party dispute

No budget: head of town chauffeurs senior citizens himself

Nachrichten
04.01.2025 12:20

Upper Austria: Voluntary services that are essential for older Marchtrenk residents in particular have been cut. Important building projects have been put on ice and the clubs have been left empty-handed. Particularly explosive: the SPÖ of all parties, which actually holds the reins with its absolute majority, is stumbling over internal power struggles. 

0 Kommentare

Since January 1st, Marchtrenk has had to rely on an emergency budget. This means: no new projects, no contracts awarded, no subsidies - at least until the next municipal council meeting in February. Urgently needed projects such as the extension to the fire station or the renovation of the secondary schools are therefore on hold.

Free transport services canceled
Particularly bitter: voluntary services provided by the city, which have been a matter of course for years, have also been canceled. This refers to services such as the free transport service for senior citizens in Marchtrenk to the weekly market or to day care in a retirement home. These were canceled overnight because there are simply no funds to pay the employees' salaries. SP mayor Paul Mahr let it be known: "Due to the paid working hours for these services, it has not been legally possible to continue them since January."

Own party colleagues voted against it
What is behind this debacle? As reported, the original budget proposal envisaged expenditure of 48.5 million euros, which was offset by income of only 47.6 million euros - a deficit of around 850,000 euros. Mahr wanted to cover this deficit from reserves, but this earned him harsh criticism. The opposition from the FPÖ and ÖVP accused the SPÖ of "lack of planning" and a lack of reforms in advance. However, the real explosive force lay within its own ranks: Several SPÖ councillors refused to approve the budget - an affront that destroyed the party's absolute majority. In the end, 21 out of 37 councillors voted against the proposal.

Zitat Icon

A continuation is currently not possible - until we have a solution, I will drive the senior citizens to the pharmacy and the weekly market myself on Saturdays with the e-bus.

Paul Mahr, SP-Bürgermeister von Marchtrenk

Special meeting in February
Behind the scenes, a power struggle is raging that is deeply dividing the SPÖ. Critics accuse Mahr of leaving too little room for his own initiatives. He, on the other hand, has called on the political advisors to examine possible savings in their areas without taboos.

A revised budget proposal is to be adopted in an extraordinary special meeting in February - if the SPÖ has reached an agreement by then.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf