Stunned in the Ländle after “Zuckerl” exit

"Reform zeal was lacking"

Claudia Gamon, regional chair of the Vorarlberg Neos party, emphasizes that her party worked with all its energy for a reform government. "We were prepared to take responsibility, make compromises and tackle a budget deficit for which we are not responsible. In the days and nights of negotiations since Christmas, however, we unfortunately had to realize that instead of further progress, there was only regression and the ÖVP and SPÖ lacked the necessary reform zeal - as well as the foresight to think beyond the next election day," criticized Gamon.