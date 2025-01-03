Reactions
Stunned in the Ländle after “Zuckerl” exit
The collapse of the coalition negotiations in the federal government has triggered a wide range of reactions in Vorarlberg - ranging from "unexpected" and "disappointing" to "irresponsible".
It's not as if there is nothing to do: the economy is sluggish, people are suffering from rising prices and high rents, the national debt is overwhelming after the "whatever the cost" years, and bureaucracy has taken on almost delusional proportions. The fact that there is still no federal government capable of taking action against this backdrop has left Vorarlberg shaking its head. In view of the major challenges facing the economy, Karlheinz Kopf, President of the Chamber of Commerce, considers the failure to act to be "extremely regrettable and irresponsible".
In view of the current economic and structural problems, however, a new government only has a right to exist if it is able to agree on budget-cutting reforms in the interests of growth and employment and at the same time on measures to promote the economy and strengthen competition. "This was obviously not possible at federal level between the three negotiating partners."
"Reform zeal was lacking"
Claudia Gamon, regional chair of the Vorarlberg Neos party, emphasizes that her party worked with all its energy for a reform government. "We were prepared to take responsibility, make compromises and tackle a budget deficit for which we are not responsible. In the days and nights of negotiations since Christmas, however, we unfortunately had to realize that instead of further progress, there was only regression and the ÖVP and SPÖ lacked the necessary reform zeal - as well as the foresight to think beyond the next election day," criticized Gamon.
For his part, SPÖ state leader Mario Leiter is harshly critical of the Pinks and passes the buck to them: their insistence on raising the retirement age and increasing VAT to 22 percent ultimately made a deal impossible. Nevertheless, the abrupt end to the negotiations came as a surprise to him: "Due to the friendly and productive atmosphere between all parties so far, the withdrawal of the Neos was not to be expected."
For FPÖ regional chairman Christof Bitschi, the real loser is someone else: "Karl Nehammer has failed miserably with his plan to form a three-party coalition." Bitschi is now appealing to the "sensible forces in the ÖVP" to do the same in Vorarlberg and Styria and strive for a coalition with the Freedom Party.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
