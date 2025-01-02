Spears lookalike?
Britney’s ex shows himself in love with a new flame
New year, new love for Sam Asghari: Britney Spears' ex showed off his new girlfriend Brooke Irvine on Instagram for the first time at the turn of the year.
Britney Spears and fitness trainer Sam Asghari's marriage lasted just over a year before the couple went their separate ways again at the end of summer 2023 and divorced in December of the same year.
Love show on Instagram
And while the singer focused on her family after the break-up and spent Christmas with her son Jayden, the 30-year-old is once again reveling in love one year after the divorce.
Asghari has now appeared on Instagram for the first time with his new flame Brooke Irvine. In a series of couple pictures, in which the lovebirds can be seen cuddling, kissing and snuggling up to each other on a palm tree, the Spears ex wrote: "Happy New Year to everyone."
Asghari and Irvine's love is still quite fresh: the fitness trainer was only spotted flirting with the Los Angeles real estate agent in the fall of 2024.
True love or just a PR stunt?
Fans not only congratulated Asghari on his new happiness, but also criticized the love show on Instagram. "Don't you all recognize a PR stunt when you see it? He lost popularity after the divorce and now he's staging pictures with a Britney lookalike to get attention again," grumbled one fan.
Another joked: "You like her blonde...", while yet another could only agree and declared: "Looks like a Britney blonde."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
