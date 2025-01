Trampoline hall in Graz Center West in bankruptcy

These are the causes of the insolvency

According to the debtor company, the causes of the insolvency are manifold. According to them, the expected number of visitors could not be achieved (the bouncy castle area on the upper floor has been closed for months), as a result of which income fell well short of the amounts required to cover fixed costs. Other reasons for the bankruptcy: strong competition and an unfavorable market development, and the trampoline sport had not been able to establish itself in the region.