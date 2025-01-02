Downhill comeback! Real endurance test for Vonn

"... then the knee holds everywhere"

And Vonn is known to be the only one on the start list at the Arlberg who will be venturing onto the race course with an artificial knee prosthesis. "If the knee holds up on our course, it will hold up everywhere," says St. Anton's OC boss Peter Mall wittily. Lindsey has of course already won in St. Anton in 2007 in downhill and combined.