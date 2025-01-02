After eleven defeats, Pöltl can finally cheer again

Pöltl: "Important for our morale"

"We found our flow in the second quarter and really got going in the final period," said Pöltl, commenting on the encounter after Toronto had sealed the deal with a 36:22 victory in the final twelve minutes. "After eleven defeats in a row, this win is important for our morale," added the home NBA pioneer. The Orlando Magic visit Lake Ontario on Friday. The franchise from Florida lost 96:105 at the Detroit Pistons on New Year's Day.