NBA
After eleven defeats, Pöltl can finally cheer again
The Toronto Raptors bounced back on New Year's Day (local time) with a victory in the National Basketball Association (NBA): After eleven defeats in a row and one day after the 71:125 debacle at the Boston Celtics, Jakob Pöltl and his colleagues won 130:113 against the Brooklyn Nets.
The 29-year-old center from Vienna contributed twelve points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks as well as a steal. He was in action for 33:36 minutes.
The Canadians were led in their first win since December 3 by Scottie Barnes, who finished with 33 points and 13 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley had 21 points and 15 assists after a 22-game absence due to an elbow injury.
Pöltl: "Important for our morale"
"We found our flow in the second quarter and really got going in the final period," said Pöltl, commenting on the encounter after Toronto had sealed the deal with a 36:22 victory in the final twelve minutes. "After eleven defeats in a row, this win is important for our morale," added the home NBA pioneer. The Orlando Magic visit Lake Ontario on Friday. The franchise from Florida lost 96:105 at the Detroit Pistons on New Year's Day.
Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to a 139-120 win over the Atlanta Hawks with a triple-double of 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists. The New York Knicks celebrated their ninth win in a row with a 119-103 victory over the Utah Jazz. Karl Anthony-Towns was responsible for 31 points and 21 rebounds.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
