End of Russian media on Telegram in the EU

On Sunday, the online presences of the news agency Ria Novosti, the television channels Rossiya 1, Pervy Kanal and NTV as well as the newspapers "Izvestiya" and "Rossiyskaya Gazeta" were inaccessible in several countries, including France, Belgium, Poland, Greece, the Netherlands and Italy, according to media reports. Neither Telegram nor EU circles have yet commented on the interruption.