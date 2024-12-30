Where you can really let it rip on New Year’s Eve

The passage of time in Gols

Things get sporty in Gols. The New Year's Eve hike into the wine-growing region starts at 1 pm at the middle school, the New Year's Eve run at 2 pm at the folk festival grounds. After the award ceremony at 4 pm, you can drive to the Hotel Wende in Neusiedl am See - the New Year's Eve ball (from 8.30 pm) has a particularly good reputation. With or without an airplane, the Punitz airfield attracts numerous visitors on New Year's Eve. Of course, the traditional kettle goulash is served.