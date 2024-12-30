Vorteilswelt
Cheers to 2025!

Where you can really let it rip on New Year’s Eve

Nachrichten
30.12.2024 16:00

Tuesday night is the turn of the year: Tips for the last party night of 2024 - from north to south.

As always, the biggest New Year's Eve party in Burgenland takes place against the impressive backdrop of Esterházy Palace in Eisenstadt.

The setting for the start of 2025 could hardly be more worthy than Esterházy Palace. (Bild: Esterhazy Betriebe GmbH)
The setting for the start of 2025 could hardly be more worthy than Esterházy Palace.
(Bild: Esterhazy Betriebe GmbH)

From 8pm, visitors can get in the mood for the last night of the year with DJ sounds at the New Year's Eve bar. From 9.30 pm, the band TrashBax will provide entertainment. At midnight, a spectacular firework display will light up the sky and ring in the year 2025.

From 4 pm on Tuesday, visitors can explore the interior of Forchtenstein Castle. (Bild: Judt Reinhard)
From 4 pm on Tuesday, visitors can explore the interior of Forchtenstein Castle.
(Bild: Judt Reinhard)

Forchtenstein Castle opens its doors on Tuesday for a very special pre-evening program. From 4 pm to 10 pm, exciting insights into the castle's rooms and treasury will be offered. The exclusive New Year's Eve tours take visitors up to the majestic keep - an opportunity that is only offered once a year. At midnight, the New Year is toasted with a glass of sparkling wine to the sound of classical music (information: www.esterhazy.at/ veranstaltungen/event/silvesterfuehrung).

Open air in Güssing
There will be a premiere on Güssing's main square: an open-air party with cozy fire pits, food stands and great music will take place for the first time from 9 pm. DJ X-Treme is one of the acts lined up for the open-air event.

The passage of time in Gols
Things get sporty in Gols. The New Year's Eve hike into the wine-growing region starts at 1 pm at the middle school, the New Year's Eve run at 2 pm at the folk festival grounds. After the award ceremony at 4 pm, you can drive to the Hotel Wende in Neusiedl am See - the New Year's Eve ball (from 8.30 pm) has a particularly good reputation. With or without an airplane, the Punitz airfield attracts numerous visitors on New Year's Eve. Of course, the traditional kettle goulash is served.

Sliding over - in the truest sense of the word
Day visitors to the St. Martins Therme in Frauenkirchen can slide into the New Year in a relaxed manner - on the 90-metre-long in-house slide or swimming to the sounds of the waltz. The highlight is the impressive midnight water show.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
