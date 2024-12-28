Why Austria does not need more ministers

The multi-billion euro budget gap may soon force us into an austerity dictate from Brussels, but it will certainly also force us all to make massive savings in the coming years. Depending on whether the seven-year red-white-red budget consolidation is accompanied by an EU deficit procedure or not, either 18.4 or 18.1 billion euros will have to be saved by 2031, according to data from the Ministry of Finance. As reported several times, measures such as the climate bonus and educational leave (in its current form) are likely to be scrapped quickly. A government that makes savings for its citizens should therefore start with itself.