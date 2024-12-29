Only a zero-tolerance strategy can protect us

In fact, only a zero-tolerance strategy can permanently protect us from those who hate our way of life and want to extinguish lives. In other words, we need to tighten controls on who we let into the country. Austria's economy has no need for too many economic migrants, some of whom may become opponents of the system. There also needs to be less generosity and a clear time limit when it comes to asylum: anyone who does not have a residence permit should be deported immediately, as has long been the practice in the USA. And also those who refuse to learn our language and do not want to integrate.