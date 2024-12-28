Vorteilswelt
Semmering starting place

Great joy for ÖSV skier Victoria Olivier!

Nachrichten
28.12.2024 10:55

Victoria Olivier is in the ÖSV line-up for the World Cup giant slalom in Semmering, the skier from Auer can look forward to a belated Christmas present. Elisabeth Kappaurer, on the other hand, will have to watch on as she did not make the internal qualification this time.

In addition to Katharina Liensberger, a second Ländle racer will be competing in the giant slalom at the home World Cup in Semmering today - Victoria Olivier from Auer, who celebrated her World Cup debut in the downhill in Saalbach last March, will be able to take to the piste on the magic mountain.

 A really nice belated Christmas present for the 20-year-old, who last competed in a "giant" at the European Cup in Hippach on December 7 and took victory there. "It's really mega that I'm getting this chance," says a delighted "Vici", "I'm really looking forward to the race, especially because it's in Austria, the fans and the atmosphere at a World Cup race, that's something special for me. Plus, the family can be there too, even though it's a bit further from Vorarlberg," she laughs.

Lisi Kappaurer unfortunately has to miss out on Semmering.
Lisi Kappaurer unfortunately has to miss out on Semmering.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Qualification not achieved
While Vici Olivier has reason to be happy, Elisabeth Kappaurer is probably more disappointed at the moment. The 30-year-old from Bezau, who has been slowed down by injuries, has only been able to compete in Kilington in the USA so far and has therefore not had a good start to the season, lost her place in the top 30 and therefore her fixed ticket for the World Cup.

"Lisi didn't make the internal qualifiers this time and therefore won't be competing in Semmering," explains women's head coach Roland Assinger, "we will now draw up a plan for how to proceed. There will be opportunities again and Lisi will have to make the most of them."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Folgen Sie uns auf