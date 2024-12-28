Great joy for ÖSV skier Victoria Olivier!

A really nice belated Christmas present for the 20-year-old, who last competed in a "giant" at the European Cup in Hippach on December 7 and took victory there. "It's really mega that I'm getting this chance," says a delighted "Vici", "I'm really looking forward to the race, especially because it's in Austria, the fans and the atmosphere at a World Cup race, that's something special for me. Plus, the family can be there too, even though it's a bit further from Vorarlberg," she laughs.