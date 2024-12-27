Transmitted signal back
NASA probe survives record flyby of the sun
The Parker space probe has survived its flyby of the sun. After the closest ever flyby of a man-made object by the sun at Christmas, the probe sent a signal back to Earth for the first time on Friday.
"Parker has sent a signal back to Earth indicating that it is in good condition and functioning normally," wrote the US space agency NASA on the mission's blog.
Closer to the sun than any probe before
The signal was received by the mission coordinators at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland on the night of December 26-27 after a 48-hour wait. The probe had reached its closest point to the sun at 12:53 a.m. (CET) on December 24. At 6.1 million kilometers, it came closer to the surface of the sun than any probe before it.
Data still pending
Data will not be available until the end of January, when the probe's main antenna points towards Earth, said astrophysicist Volker Bothmer from the University of Göttingen a few days before the flyby. "But it will take several years until we have analyzed and understood all the data." According to NASA calculations, the probe, which was the size of a small car, had a speed of around 690,000 kilometers per hour at its closest point to the sun and was able to withstand temperatures of around 1000 degrees Celsius.
It therefore flew faster than any other man-made object to date. To protect the instruments, it has an 11.4 centimeter-thick heat shield, which consists mainly of carbon. According to NASA, it is even designed to withstand temperatures of around 1400 degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.