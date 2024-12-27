Success with city honey
Young twin brothers from Wels as “bee kings”
They're into beekeeping from head to toe: Twin brothers Christian and Michael Steller from Wels came a fantastic second in the "Golden Honeycomb" beekeeping competition with their blossom honey. The 19-year-old high school graduates create high-quality "liquid gold", which has even been awarded a prize at the national competition.
"The special thing about our success is that our award-winning honey comes from an urban apiary, directly from the city of Wels - a product that is often classified as lower quality simply because of its origin," says Christian Steller proudly. "However, our success shows that city honey can not only easily compete with rural products, but also impresses an expert jury in terms of taste, purity and a thorough quality analysis in the laboratory," adds his brother Michael.
Half a ton of "liquid gold"
The twins started working with bees three years ago and are likely to be similarly industrious themselves. They have set up a total of 15 beehives at three locations (Offenhausen, Großkrottendorf and Gunskirchen), with which they now produce around half a ton of liquid gold.
"We are actually both real city dwellers. Our great-grandfather still had beehives and quite a lot of equipment. We got it from Nickelsdorf in Burgenland, prepared for a year and a half and then got started," say the two "bee kings".
Austria is "honey-rich"
According to Statistics Austria, a total of 8787 tons of honey were consumed as food in Austria in the 2022/23 financial year. This corresponds to a per capita consumption of around one kilo per year. The level of self-sufficiency during this period was around 49 percent. Around 33,300 beekeepers are responsible for honey production in Austria.
Their aim is to incorporate the diversity and natural environment of the city of Wels into their beekeeping products. Their country honey costs five, nine or 15 euros, depending on the quantity. They currently offer their products at the Wels weekly and farmers' market.
