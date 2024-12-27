Young twin brothers from Wels as “bee kings”

"The special thing about our success is that our award-winning honey comes from an urban apiary, directly from the city of Wels - a product that is often classified as lower quality simply because of its origin," says Christian Steller proudly. "However, our success shows that city honey can not only easily compete with rural products, but also impresses an expert jury in terms of taste, purity and a thorough quality analysis in the laboratory," adds his brother Michael.