For Ukraine talks

Russian government demands security guarantees

Nachrichten
26.12.2024 16:52

Peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine appear increasingly likely less than a month before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office and in view of the problems facing the Ukrainian army on the front line. Only days ago, the Kremlin once again signaled its willingness to negotiate. On Thursday, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov explained how Moscow envisions a "lasting peace".

A "weak ceasefire" is out of the question, the Foreign Minister made clear. His country wants a binding agreement for a lasting peace that guarantees the security of Russia and its neighbors. "A ceasefire is a road to nowhere," said Lavrov at a press conference in Moscow. The West would merely use a weak ceasefire to rearm Ukraine.

Russian soldiers prepare a drone for deployment. (Bild: APA/AP)
Russian soldiers prepare a drone for deployment.
In this context, the 74-year-old chief diplomat brought "legitimate security interests" of the Russians into play: "We need final legal agreements that set out all the conditions for ensuring the security of the Russian Federation and, of course, the legitimate security interests of our neighbors." Russia wants to draft the documents in such a way that it is impossible to violate these agreements.

Thorny accusation against France
Lavrov also hinted that France had sought a "dialog on the Ukrainian issue" bypassing Kiev. "I won't go into details so as not to disappoint anyone, but our French colleagues have launched calls several times through confidential channels," the foreign minister explained. "Let's help, let's start a dialog on the Ukrainian issue," he said. "Without Ukraine, by the way", Lavrov added. The request went against the constant assurances of the West, which repeatedly emphasized: "Not a word about Ukraine without Ukraine". 

If the accusations against France are true, this would be quite a breach of trust for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (pictured here with French President Emmanuel Macron). (Bild: AFP/Yoan VALAT)
If the accusations against France are true, this would be quite a breach of trust for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (pictured here with French President Emmanuel Macron).
So far, there has been no reaction from Paris to Lavrov's comments. France and other European countries recently raised the possibility of having European troops monitor compliance with a possible ceasefire between Kiev and Moscow.

No Christmas truce
Once again, there was no Christmas truce on the front. On Thursday, Russia and Ukraine again accused each other of drone attacks. According to the Ukrainian military, 20 of a total of 31 Russian drones were destroyed on Thursday night. Another power line was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian region of Belgorod in the border area. Several small villages were left without electricity. Ukraine was also affected by power cuts. 

Wounded Ukrainian soldiers (Bild: APA/AP)
Wounded Ukrainian soldiers
On Wednesday, the Russian military launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy supply in particular. According to Ukrainian information, 59 of 78 Russian missiles and 54 of 102 drones were intercepted. However, heavy Russian attacks caused power cuts in several regions of Ukraine.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
