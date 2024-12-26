Thorny accusation against France

Lavrov also hinted that France had sought a "dialog on the Ukrainian issue" bypassing Kiev. "I won't go into details so as not to disappoint anyone, but our French colleagues have launched calls several times through confidential channels," the foreign minister explained. "Let's help, let's start a dialog on the Ukrainian issue," he said. "Without Ukraine, by the way", Lavrov added. The request went against the constant assurances of the West, which repeatedly emphasized: "Not a word about Ukraine without Ukraine".