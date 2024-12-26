Vorteilswelt
Looking ahead to 2025

Austrians are “undercooled optimistic”

Nachrichten
26.12.2024 13:02

Many crises will continue to affect us in 2025. As a result, Austrians are "undercooled optimistic" about the coming year, according to a study presented on Thursday.

Inflation, rising prices, wars and the political situation are dampening the mood, explain the IMAS opinion researchers. 33 percent of respondents are skeptical and 27 percent are worried about the new year, while only 34 percent are confident.

Proportion of pessimists falls
Nevertheless, the gloomy years are likely to be over for now. A slight improvement in sentiment was already evident in the survey for 2024, which has continued, albeit only slightly, in this year's New Year's survey. The proportion of pessimists overall fell from 65% to 61%, while those who are optimistic about 2025 rose from 31% to 34%. However, in the annual survey on the mood of Austrians, which has been conducted since 1972, confidence is still below the average of 44%.

Of course, a New Year's survey must include a question about good intentions, even though only a third of respondents made any. First and foremost is a healthier lifestyle, 46% want to do more sport, 41% think they want to look after themselves more and eat more healthily. 34 percent want to make more time for family and friends.

New Year's resolutions: What the chances of success look like
According to the survey, the chances of success with New Year's resolutions for this year are not too bad: 20% of Austrians think they will have largely achieved their resolutions for 2024, while 57% say they will have at least partially achieved them.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
