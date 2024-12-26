Austrians are “undercooled optimistic”

Proportion of pessimists falls

Nevertheless, the gloomy years are likely to be over for now. A slight improvement in sentiment was already evident in the survey for 2024, which has continued, albeit only slightly, in this year's New Year's survey. The proportion of pessimists overall fell from 65% to 61%, while those who are optimistic about 2025 rose from 31% to 34%. However, in the annual survey on the mood of Austrians, which has been conducted since 1972, confidence is still below the average of 44%.