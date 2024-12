Angry protest against German archbishop

When the choirboys of chapel master Boris Böhmann finished one of their songs, the members applauded for several minutes (see post below). According to German media reports, there were also shouts against Archbishop Stephan Burger (62), who was leading the Christmas mass. Burger had to break off the service as there was no longer any peace. The live broadcast of the church channel k-tv also interrupted the program and displayed the following notice: "We ask for your understanding that the broadcast cannot be continued due to a wilful disruption of the service."