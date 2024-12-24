Field hockey cracks under stress
Jetting off to Denmark for just one evening!
The ice hockey cracks and the Christmas stress! VSV will host Pustertal on December 26th, while the KAC has to travel to Bolzano for the final game of the season. Only a short celebration before that. A Klagenfurt player flew to Denmark for just one day to be with his wife and children, Villach's Dutchman has the whole family as guests.
Glædelig jul! That means Merry Christmas in Danish. The KAC has three cracks from Denmark: "Basti" Dahm, Jesper Jensen Aabo and Mathias From. The injured Aabo even flew home to his wife Vicki and kids Malte and Merle for a day. "This festival is very important to us, I really wanted to be with the family."
Hidden almond
On December 25, he jets off to Klagenfurt again, even though the defensive boss is injured. "We couldn't rebook at such short notice." The Aabos traditionally wear Christmas pyjamas at home. On Christmas Eve, they ate roast pork with potatoes, just like the Dahms. "I got a five-kilo piece because we have visitors. On December 25, we had duck," explains Dahm, who stayed in Carinthia. Dessert is very important in Denmark. "A rice pudding with an almond hidden inside. Whoever has it gets an extra present."
Returnee Thimo Nickl spent a nice evening with the whole family. "There were 15 of us. It was really cozy and my big wish. The last few years I've always been alone abroad over Christmas."
On Thursday, the KAC will continue in Bolzano. Nickl: "We're on a roll, we have to keep playing like this." Dahm: "It's always tough against the Italians. It's important that we remain patient."
The whole family is coming
"Vrolijk Kerstfeest", says Dutchman Guus van Nes at VSV. He has the whole family there. Father, mother, sister Bieke (plays field hockey for MAC Budapest!) and, of course, his Vorarlberg girlfriend Lisa, whom he met on December 23, 2023. "Here in Holland, Santa Claus comes on Christmas Eve, accompanied by a helper called Piet," explains Guus. "We traditionally eat turkey, then ham on Christmas Day."
Christ Child and Santa Claus
For Austro-Canadian John Hughes, the Christ Child brought presents on December 24th, then he went to church with his wife Michaela and the children. The next day in the morning, Santa Claus drops by.
Sporty? Villach welcomes Pustertal on December 26. Hughes: "On a good day they can beat anyone, we have to be wide awake."
