Perchten in St. Johann
“We drive away the evil spirits of winter”
After an eight-year break, the time has finally come again: the big Pongau Perchtenlauf will take place in St. Johann on 5 January. 400 participants and thousands of spectators are expected when Schön- and Schiachperchten parade through the streets. Their symbolic task? To drive away winter spirits and bring good luck.
The captain of the Perchten, Bernhard Urban, explains: "With our Perchten slogan 'An Fried, an Reim und an Gsund', we bring people our best wishes for the coming year."
Pandemic delayed four-year rhythm
The origins of the custom go back a long way. "In St. Johann, an organized Perchtentreiben was first mentioned in a document around 1850," says Urban. The big Pongau Perchtenlauf takes place every four years, with St. Johann, the Gastein Valley, Altenmarkt and Bischofshofen taking turns. After the forced break in 2021 due to the pandemic, everyone involved is looking forward to this year's event.
The organization of such a spectacle is a challenge that takes more than a year and a half. Urban and his twelve-strong core team work intensively on maintaining the costumes, dealing with the authorities, advertising and coordinating the groups. Each of the participating groups is responsible for building their own floats.
"The last three months before the run are the most intensive. Without teamwork, none of this would be possible," emphasizes Urban.
Special surprise: appearance after 70 years
Since 2019, Urban has taken on the task of continuing the tradition in its original form as Perchtenhauptmann. "We don't add anything that wasn't already part of the tradition in the past," he emphasizes. Instead, the organization team tries to revive old figures. "This year, there will be a figure that hasn't been seen for 70 years," Urban reveals - but he doesn't want to reveal any more.
A new Tafelpercht, which represents a landmark of St. Johann, has also been artistically designed. Which landmark will be shown remains top secret until the race.
Urban knows how much the custom is close to people's hearts. "Through many conversations, I have learned how deeply rooted the Perchtenlauf is in our culture. It gives people a sense of home and community. Preserving this is a matter close to my heart."
On January 5, the motto is: "An Fried, an Reim und an Gsund!" Thousands of visitors are expected to experience the spectacle in St. Johann - a unique event that combines tradition, art and a sense of community.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
