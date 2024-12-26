“We drive away the evil spirits of winter”

Special surprise: appearance after 70 years

Since 2019, Urban has taken on the task of continuing the tradition in its original form as Perchtenhauptmann. "We don't add anything that wasn't already part of the tradition in the past," he emphasizes. Instead, the organization team tries to revive old figures. "This year, there will be a figure that hasn't been seen for 70 years," Urban reveals - but he doesn't want to reveal any more.