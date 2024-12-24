People at the center
Flagship project: Anadi Bank provides sustainable help
With its pioneering initiative "Anadi helps", the Carinthian financial institution supports the "Praxis Querkopf" and thus focuses on the needs of people who need help.
When a financial institution is aware of its social responsibility and has been supporting selected regional projects that help Carinthians in need in the most sustainable way possible for years, then there is probably a big plus on the charity side.
Which brings us to Stefanie Zwattendorfer's flagship initiative "Praxis Querkopf". For more than ten years, the psychologist and entrepreneur and her team have been catching, comforting, supporting and accompanying people in a variety of ways - as part of various age groups and projects, including Querkopf "Kummt ham", which is based on the concept of therapeutic activity groups and is tailored to older people.
"Anadi helps" enables project extensions
"We want to work with senior citizens in their own homes, but also in senior centers and nursing homes. We offer a wide range of services, from therapeutic gardening to dementia training and validation. It is important to us that non-mobile people also have the opportunity to participate and that relatives, who often struggle with feelings of guilt and being overwhelmed, are included. The financial support from 'Anadi hilft' is very valuable for us and enables us to expand the project to the whole of Carinthia," emphasizes Zwattendorfer.
Support out of conviction
Sonja Sarközi, new CEO of Anadi Bank, explains: "Anadi Bank is firmly anchored in Carinthia. It is important to us to live social responsibility and support organizations that have a positive impact on life in Carinthia and create social added value. With our 'Anadi hilft' initiative, we have been supporting important projects such as 'Praxis Querkopf' for years. This is an impressive example of how help really gets through and brings about change for the better." "Anadi hilft" initiator Cesare Lino characterizes the Querkopf projects as "equally meaningful, sustainable and groundbreaking. That is why we are supporting them again this year with full conviction."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.