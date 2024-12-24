Flagship project: Anadi Bank provides sustainable help

Support out of conviction

Sonja Sarközi, new CEO of Anadi Bank, explains: "Anadi Bank is firmly anchored in Carinthia. It is important to us to live social responsibility and support organizations that have a positive impact on life in Carinthia and create social added value. With our 'Anadi hilft' initiative, we have been supporting important projects such as 'Praxis Querkopf' for years. This is an impressive example of how help really gets through and brings about change for the better." "Anadi hilft" initiator Cesare Lino characterizes the Querkopf projects as "equally meaningful, sustainable and groundbreaking. That is why we are supporting them again this year with full conviction."