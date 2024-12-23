Davydova opens up about her dismissal!

Office telephone suddenly blocked

Just half an hour later, her work phone was blocked and a large amount of personal information and contacts that had been accumulated over two and a half years were instantly lost. "I feel like I'm in some scary fairy tale," sums up the theater curator from Russia living in exile in Germany, who, on the recommendation of her German lawyer, initially does not sign any documents or make any comments and returns to Berlin, her place of residence, on the same day.