100 years

The Christ Child has been coming to the home for 44 years

Nachrichten
23.12.2024 18:00

Pauline Schurian has lived at Providentia since 1980. The all-rounder sings all the verses by heart, even at the age of 100.

0 Kommentare

It is a very special Christmas for Pauline Schurian at the Providentia care home in Klagenfurt this year. On December 5, she joined the 100-year-old club, and cathedral priest Peter Allmaier and mayor Christian Scheider also congratulated the sprightly lady, who was born in Guttaring, on her birthday. She has three children, one of whom has already died, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In the same room for 44 years
Schurian moved into Haus Providentia on Leitenweg in Annabichl back in 1980. It was first run as an assisted living facility and then converted into a care home a few years later. "My mom has been living in the same room for 44 years now," says daughter Roswitha, who comes to visit almost every day. "I've experienced a lot," smiles Pauline.

An all-rounder with a lot to do
If you look back to the year she was born, a lot has happened: in 1924, the crown was exchanged for schillings. Even then, there was high inflation. Benito Mussolini was elected for the first time in Italy. A new car cost the equivalent of just 250 euros. The average annual salary was around 2000 euros. It was always a tough time for Schurian. She lived in Stegendorf near Karnburg, worked on farms and moved around a lot. She raised her three children and was always an all-rounder.

Schurian watches the fish with home manager Klaus Lesnjak. (Bild: Tragner Christian)
Schurian watches the fish with home manager Klaus Lesnjak.
(Bild: Tragner Christian)
She enjoys her flowers with her daughter Roswitha. (Bild: Tragner Christian)
She enjoys her flowers with her daughter Roswitha.
(Bild: Tragner Christian)

Schnitzerl with salad and a Radler
Pauline has nine siblings, all of whom have already died. When she lived at Providentia, she worked at Kosta - in the café and the bakery. She also had a kitchen in her room and cooked diligently. "My favorite dish is schnitzel with salad," smiles Pauline. She likes to drink Radler with it. "Or a Misch-Masch, which is red wine with Fanta." She also likes Leberkässemmeln, and her daughter often brings her one.

She used to work as a sacristan in the chapel. Her love of the garden has always been there too: she has been going out onto her balcony every day since 1980. Home manager Klaus Lesnjak has taken her to his heart. "And like a true Carinthian, I love to sing," says Schurian. "She still knows all the verses by heart. Everyone is just amazed," smiles Roswitha.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
