She sues co-star for sexual harassment!

Colleen Hoover bestselling film adaptation

In the movie, Blake Lively plays the role of Lilly Bloom, who hopes that in Boston she can leave behind the traumatic childhood experiences that torment her. The young woman opens her own business and hopes to lead a self-determined life. Neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni), with whom she falls in love straight away, fits the bill. However, their young happiness is put on a rocky footing when Lily realizes that her new relationship is following the same patterns as her parents'. Based on the novel by Colleen Hoover.