Blake Lively
She sues co-star for sexual harassment!
Blake Lively has sued her "It Ends with Us" director and co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment. According to the actress, Baldoni created a toxic work environment in which he showed her nude videos and pictures of other women and talked about his former alleged porn addiction.
Baldoni's team denied the allegations and said the lawsuit was merely an attempt to restore Lively's reputation, which had suffered in the wake of the release of the beleaguered movie.
Statement of claim reveals shocking facts
The US website "TMZ" reports that it is in possession of the statement of claim. It states that there was a meeting at which Lively's claims and her demands for further work on the film were discussed. Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, was also at the meeting to support her.
The lawsuit allegedly lists the demands the actress made of Baldoni based on his behavior. These demands included that Blake Lively no longer be shown nude videos or pictures of women, that Baldoni's alleged past "porn addiction" no longer be mentioned, that no more discussions of sexual conquests take place in front of her and others, that the cast and crew's genitalia no longer be mentioned, that the actress no longer be asked about her weight and that her dead father no longer be mentioned.
Further demands according to the lawsuit: "No addition of sex scenes, oral sex or climax on camera by BL outside of the scope of the script that BL agreed to when signing the project."
According to TMZ, the lawsuit claims the demands were accepted and approved by the studio, but ultimately the movie flopped, in part because of a major conflict over how it should be marketed. Lively, according to the report, wanted a more optimistic tone about her character's resilience, while Baldoni wanted the focus to be on domestic violence.
Colleen Hoover bestselling film adaptation
In the movie, Blake Lively plays the role of Lilly Bloom, who hopes that in Boston she can leave behind the traumatic childhood experiences that torment her. The young woman opens her own business and hopes to lead a self-determined life. Neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni), with whom she falls in love straight away, fits the bill. However, their young happiness is put on a rocky footing when Lily realizes that her new relationship is following the same patterns as her parents'. Based on the novel by Colleen Hoover.
