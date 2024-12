What we know so far about the Magdeburg perpetrator

Taleb A. comes from Saudi Arabia and describes himself as an ex-Muslim and Islam-critical activist. In social media and interviews, he recently made confused accusations against the German authorities, whom he accused of failing to take action against Islamism and of persecuting him. Among other things, he stated in a video according to media reports: "The government are criminals instead of protecting me. The police are the criminals. In this case, I blame the German nation and the German citizens."