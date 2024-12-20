Vorteilswelt
"Gaga" on hate online

“I hope your children look for other role models”

Nachrichten
20.12.2024 13:52

German darts pro Gabriel Clemens has spoken out against online hate in an emotional Instagram post. After his surprising early exit from the World Darts Championship in London, "Gaga" was flooded with hate comments. The German finds it particularly bad that some of these profile pictures show parents with their children. "I hope your children look for other role models," says Clemens in shock. 

Things didn't go according to plan for Clemens in London in sporting terms. The 2023 semi-finalist was eliminated in his opening match, in the second round, against Welshman Robert Owen 1:3. A bitter disappointment for the 41-year-old. However, he was even more disappointed about what happened afterwards.

Because the German received numerous hate comments. The darts pro responded with an emotional Instagram post. He first explained that he himself was disappointed about the early exit, but respected the defeat: "Robert was simply the better player, I fought and tried everything to somehow get into the match, but unfortunately I never really succeeded. I am of course totally unhappy with this situation and criticize myself and am also rightly criticized by many others," said "Gaga". 

"There are more important problems"
He can certainly take criticism, the 41-year-old clarifies, but sees a red line being crossed: "It's unbelievable how much hate, insults and even worse things have been thrown at me in the last few hours... I find it particularly bad when you see children in the profile pictures, I hope your children look for other role models," appeals the darts pro. 

He calls for the focus to be on more important things: "There are so many people in the world who have much worse worries than I do. Be it because of war, health, finances, etc. Especially now at Christmas time, you should perhaps think about that." However, there have also been a number of uplifting messages. "I would like to thank you all and wish you a Merry Christmas with your loved ones," concludes Clemens conciliatory. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
