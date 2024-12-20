Broke through windshield
Car driver (30) hit in the head by a mirror
Two serious accidents occurred on Thursday in Ried in the Tyrolean Oberinntal and in Kössen in the district of Kitzbühel. In Ried, an overtaking maneuver led to an accident involving three vehicles. Meanwhile in Kössen, a female driver was hit by her side mirror.
The first accident occurred shortly after 12 noon in Ried im Oberinntal. An Italian woman (32) was driving her car on the B180 coming from Landeck in the direction of Pfunds. "At the same time, a local woman (70) was driving in the same direction on the B180," said the police.
The 32-year-old then set off to overtake. "In doing so, she overlooked an oncoming car driven by a German woman (46)." The overtaking maneuver ended in a collision between all three vehicles. Both the 46-year-old and the 82-year-old sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to Zams Hospital by the ambulance service. Considerable material damage was caused to the three vehicles.
The driver's side mirror of the female driver was thrown through the windshield, which broke as a result. The mirror then hit the woman in the head.
Grazing collision with fatal consequences
The second accident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. in Kössen. "A German woman (30) was driving on the L39 coming from Erpfendorf in the direction of Kössen." At the same time, a black estate car was allegedly driving towards her at a much higher speed than she was traveling at, and the car kept veering onto her side of the road. As a result, the two cars came into a grazing collision.
"The driver's side mirror was thrown through the windshield, which broke. The mirror then hit the woman in the head," said the police. The 30-year-old suffered injuries of indeterminate severity. She was first treated by the ambulance and taken to St. Johann Hospital. A search for the fleeing station wagon was unsuccessful.
