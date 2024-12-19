Vorteilswelt
Burgenland votes

Decision support for the regional elections

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 19:30

On January 19, the whole of Austria will be watching Burgenland. Six parties - SPÖ, ÖVP, FPÖ, Grüne, Neos and Liste Hausverstand - are competing in the regional elections. An online tool tells every Burgenlander which party is closest to them.

0 Kommentare

250,399 Burgenlanders will decide the allocation of the 36 seats in the state parliament. According to a recent poll, the SPÖ is in danger of losing its absolute majority. The FPÖ could end up in second place for the first time, overtaking the ÖVP. The Greens must fear for their re-entry into the state parliament. Liste Hausverstand and Neos also want to break the 4-percent barrier.

It is important to be well prepared so that you make the right decision in the polling booth. In cooperation with the democracy initiative "mehr demokratie!", the platform "VOTO" and with scientific support, "Krone" is providing you with a tool to shed light on the jungle of party programs.

You can start the voting aid from "Krone" and "VOTO" here: 

 

 

It is very easy to use: in the online election aid, users state their opinion on various theses and can thus compare them with the parties' positions. The topics range from security and housing to health and care. At the end, you can find out which party suits you best.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

