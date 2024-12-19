Decision support for the regional elections

250,399 Burgenlanders will decide the allocation of the 36 seats in the state parliament. According to a recent poll, the SPÖ is in danger of losing its absolute majority. The FPÖ could end up in second place for the first time, overtaking the ÖVP. The Greens must fear for their re-entry into the state parliament. Liste Hausverstand and Neos also want to break the 4-percent barrier.