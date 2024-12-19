Burgenland votes
Decision support for the regional elections
On January 19, the whole of Austria will be watching Burgenland. Six parties - SPÖ, ÖVP, FPÖ, Grüne, Neos and Liste Hausverstand - are competing in the regional elections. An online tool tells every Burgenlander which party is closest to them.
250,399 Burgenlanders will decide the allocation of the 36 seats in the state parliament. According to a recent poll, the SPÖ is in danger of losing its absolute majority. The FPÖ could end up in second place for the first time, overtaking the ÖVP. The Greens must fear for their re-entry into the state parliament. Liste Hausverstand and Neos also want to break the 4-percent barrier.
It is important to be well prepared so that you make the right decision in the polling booth. In cooperation with the democracy initiative "mehr demokratie!", the platform "VOTO" and with scientific support, "Krone" is providing you with a tool to shed light on the jungle of party programs.
You can start the voting aid from "Krone" and "VOTO" here:
It is very easy to use: in the online election aid, users state their opinion on various theses and can thus compare them with the parties' positions. The topics range from security and housing to health and care. At the end, you can find out which party suits you best.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.